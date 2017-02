MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A vehicle flipped on it’s top in a crash on I-75 on Thursday night.

It happened around 11:40 p.m. on Thursday in the northbound lanes of 75 near State Route 725 in Miami Township.

A small SUV and a semi were involved in a crash. The SUV ended up on it’s top along the side of the road.

No one was injured in the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the investigation.

OSP has not released a cause of the accident yet.