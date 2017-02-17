SUV slams into ODOT vehicle

By Published: Updated:
Accident involving an SUV and an ODOT truck in Washington Township
Accident involving an SUV and an ODOT truck in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A vehicle slammed into an ODOT vehicle in Washington Township early on Friday morning.

The crash happened around 2:20 a.m. on Friday in the northbound lanes of I-675 just before State Route 48.

The front end of the SUV was heavily damaged in the crash.

Lanes of traffic remained open while crews worked to clear the scene.

Authorities didn’t release information about possible injuries.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released a cause of the crash yet.

Washington Township Crash

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s