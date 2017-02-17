SUV slams into ODOT vehicle

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A vehicle slammed into an ODOT vehicle in Washington Township early on Friday morning.

The crash happened around 2:20 a.m. on Friday in the northbound lanes of I-675 just before State Route 48.

The front end of the SUV was heavily damaged in the crash.

Lanes of traffic remained open while crews worked to clear the scene.

Authorities didn’t release information about possible injuries.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released a cause of the crash yet.

