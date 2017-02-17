Ticket sales begin in March for Reds Futures Game in Dayton

(Futures Game logo courtesy: The Dayton Dragons)
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ticket sales for the Cincinnati Reds Futures Game at Fifth Third Field will begin on March 8 at 10 a.m.

The game will be played on April 1 at 1:35 p.m. It will feature the Cincinnati Reds against a team of their top prospects from the organization. The game will lead up to the Dayton Dragons 18th Opening Night game April 6, when they host the Lake County Captains at Fifth Third Field.

Single-game tickets for the Dayton Dragons go on sale to the general public on March 15 at 10 a.m.

Tickets to regular season games and the Reds Futures Game can be purchased at the Dragons Box Office at Fifth Third Field and:

  • Online at daytondragons.com.
  • By phone by calling the Dragons Box office at (937) 228-2287; or Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at (937) 228-2323.
  • In person at any Miami Valley Kroger store, or any Ticketmaster outlet.

The box office will be open during the season from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. It will be open during weekend games from noon through the seventh inning.

The Dragons are scheduled to play 70 home games during the regular season.

