Troopers increase OVI enforcement this weekend

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol is joining authorities in Kentucky and Michigan for enhanced OVI enforcement this weekend.

The enforcement is happening Friday at 12:01 a.m. through Sunday at 11:59 p.m. on I-75.

“Really that’s our focus as a department is to change driving behavior, whether that’s through a warning, through citations being issued, visual presence,” said Sgt. Jeff Kramer of OSP’s Dayton post.

According to OSP, there were 14,420 OVI-related crashes on Ohio’s roadways in 2016. Those crashes caused 423 deaths and injured 8,785 people. OVI-related crashes make up 37-percent of all deadly crashes in Ohio.