UD Naked break-in suspect in custody

DAYTON (WDTN) — The University of Dayton Police arrested a man in connection with a break-in at a University residence.

A release from police says 22-year-old Andres Berdut was arrested around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday. Officers made the arrest based eyewitness identification and a subsequent interview of Berdut.

Police say Berdut is charged with felony burglary and abduction. He’s been booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

The arrest came after three reported incidents at University residences. Three female UD students said a naked man entered their bedrooms early on Wednesday morning.

Around 3:15 a.m. a student who lives on Woodland Ave. reported a naked man entered her bedroom. She says when she confronted him he left the residence. The suspect entered through a window, according to an advisory from the university.

Later that morning around 4 a.m., another student who lives on Frericks Way said she woke up to a naked man in her bedroom. She said when she tried to leave the room the suspect tried to restrain her. She reported being able to get away from the suspect and locking herself in another room. According to the university advisory, the suspect was gone when police got there. It appears the suspect entered the residence through an unsecured window.

About 15 minutes later, a third student who lives on College Park woke up to a naked man in her bedroom. She says after yelling at him he left. The advisory says he entered through an unsecured door.

In all three instances, the suspect was described as a white male in his mid 20’s, approximately 5’10”, medium build, with brown curly hair.

The University of Dayton police continue to investigate the other two incidents. They say they expect the investigation to also link Berdut to those crimes.

Jail records show that Berdut is due in court at 1:45 p.m. on Friday.

