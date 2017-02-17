West Liberty-Salem school board officials honor Logan Cole at basketball game

By Published: Updated:

WEST LIBERTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The West Liberty community came together Friday to honor school shooting victim Logan Cole at the school’s basketball game. The school board commended Cole for his courage and bravery during a special presentation.

Hundreds of people came out in support Friday. Many were seen wearing matching shirts in honor of Logan Cole.

“It feels very nice,” Cole said. “To get back in the swing of things.”

Logan Cole’s first week back to school was commemorated at the game with a special plaque and surprise ceremony by school board officials.

Logan says the ceremony came as a surprise.

“It was overwhelming,” Cole said. “I wasn’t expecting it so it was really awesome. I didn’t know what to think I never really done anything like that. I’m just really thankful.”

Ryan Cole says since day 1 the community has been the family’s ultimate support system.

“It’s been absolutely amazing,” Cole said. “Not just tonight, but ever since January 20th, the community had been tremendous. It’s just been a tremendous blessing to us.”

Through it all, Logan says faith has always been on the forefront of his mind.

“The faith of our family has helped us get through this a lot,” Cole said. “Our church family too has helped us get through it. The prayers have helped me physically and the support has helped me mentally get through this.”

Logan’s father says so far the recovery has been ‘tremendous’. He says Logan’s wounds continue to heal. They’re now focusing on Logan’s lead levels in his body.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s