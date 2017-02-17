West Liberty-Salem school board officials honor Logan Cole at basketball game

WEST LIBERTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The West Liberty community came together Friday to honor school shooting victim Logan Cole at the school’s basketball game. The school board commended Cole for his courage and bravery during a special presentation.

Hundreds of people came out in support Friday. Many were seen wearing matching shirts in honor of Logan Cole.

“It feels very nice,” Cole said. “To get back in the swing of things.”

Logan Cole’s first week back to school was commemorated at the game with a special plaque and surprise ceremony by school board officials.

Logan says the ceremony came as a surprise.

“It was overwhelming,” Cole said. “I wasn’t expecting it so it was really awesome. I didn’t know what to think I never really done anything like that. I’m just really thankful.”

Ryan Cole says since day 1 the community has been the family’s ultimate support system.

“It’s been absolutely amazing,” Cole said. “Not just tonight, but ever since January 20th, the community had been tremendous. It’s just been a tremendous blessing to us.”

Through it all, Logan says faith has always been on the forefront of his mind.

“The faith of our family has helped us get through this a lot,” Cole said. “Our church family too has helped us get through it. The prayers have helped me physically and the support has helped me mentally get through this.”

Logan’s father says so far the recovery has been ‘tremendous’. He says Logan’s wounds continue to heal. They’re now focusing on Logan’s lead levels in his body.