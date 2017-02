SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people are dead and one person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Clark County Saturday night.

Crews were called out to the 1800 block of W. Pleasant Ave. around 6:22 p.m.

Officials are investigating what caused the one-vehicle crash.

2 NEWS is working to learn the condition of the victim taken to the hospital and the identities of the two who died.