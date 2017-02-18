First responders play hockey to raise money for injured officer Byron Branch

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Police officers, firefighters and military members faced off Saturday in a hockey game at Kettering Recreation Center to help raise money for injured Dayton Police Officer Byron Branch.

Hundreds of people filled the stands inside the ice rink with some donating money to help with Branch’s recovery. The community watched as firstresponders faced off in the ‘Battle of the Badges’.

“I’ve talked to him almost every day,” Branch’s co-worker Bryan Camden said. “He’s in great spirits. He’s doing really well. He’s being fitted for his prosthetic and hopefully be doing some rehab on that very soon.”

Camden lights up when talking about his colleague, Dayton Police Officer Byron Branch.

“Anytime a tragedy happens in the Miami Valley, whether it be a police, fire or military we want to make sure that we give back to our brothers and sisters,” Franklin Police Officer Patrick Holland said. “And when this tragic accident happened on Interstate 75 with officer Branch we knew that it was the right thing to do. Step up and go out on the ice and raise money for him to get him back to work.”

Admission was free, but donations were collected at the door. Organizers also held a raffle to help raise money. Camden says seeing the support shows how much the community cares.

“I think it’s great,” Camden said. “It’s a great community. It’s a great family. It’s really tight-knit. To see everybody come out here is just outstanding.”

He says Branch’s focus right now is getting back to work, doing what he loves most.

“I went to one of his last appointments and they stated that he was well ahead of the curve and he’s going to be back to doing police work in no time at all,” Camden said. “He’s happy with it. I know he would like for it to go quicker, but he understands there’s limitations.”

A GoFundMe page has been started to help with Branch’s recovery. To donate, click here.