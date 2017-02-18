Flyers battle back to beat Bonnies

DAYTON, Ohio – The University of Dayton Flyers came from behind to beat the St. Bonaventure Bonnies 76-72 Saturday in front of a sellout crowd of 13,455 at UD Arena. Dayton trailed by 15 in the first half before rallying to stay tied atop the Atlantic 10 Conference. The Flyers improved to 21-5 and 12-2 in Atlantic 10 Conference play. UD currently is tied with VCU for the top spot in the A-10.

Scoochie Smith led Dayton with 19 points (3-9 FG and 11-14 FT). Kendall Pollard and Charles Cooke added 16 and 13 points respectively. Xeyrius Williams led the team with eight rebounds and eight players had an assist, led by Cooke’s four.

Dayton has won six straight and 14 of 16. This was also the Flyers’ 12th straight win at UD Arena. Duquesne falls to 16-10 and 8-6 in the conference. The Bonnies’ Jaylen Adams led all scorers with 35 points.

FIRST HALF –St. Bonaventure 34, Dayton 28

The Bonnies got out to a 20-9 lead just over half way through the first half, Junior Jaylen Adams shot 3-3 scoring 11 of the their first 20 points.

SBU pushed the margin out to 15 (26-11), but the Flyers responded with a 9-0 run to cut the lead to six, 26-20 with just over 5 minutes left.

UD traded baskets with St. Bona for the final few minutes

Both teams shot four of eight from beyond the arc (.500)

Dayton shot 8 of 24 from the field (.33), while St. Bonaventure shot 13 of 26 (.500).

The Flyers held an edge getting to the free throw line twelve times and converting eight of them.

SECOND HALF – Dayton 76, St. Bonaventure 72

UD opened the second half on an 11-1 run to take the lead 39-35 with 16:24 to go.

Seniors Kyle Davis and Scoochie Smith attacked the rim to extend the lead to seven midway through the half.

UD’s lead increased up to eight with 1:24 to go, but Bonnies would not go away and Jaylen Adams’ 35-footer made it a two-point game with three ticks left.

Junior Darrell Davis made a pair of free throws with 0.9 seconds remaining to close the scoring.

The seniors closed the game strong scoring 18 of the final 20 points for the Flyers. Only Davis’ last free throws were scored by a non-senior.

The Flyers made 13 of 24 field goals (.542) in the second half.

Dayton continued to get to the free throw line, shooting 20 of 27 in the second half.

BY THE NUMBERS

19 – Scoochie Smith led the Flyers with 19 points. He scored 11 in the second half, including seven at the line in the last 1:24.

8 — Xeyrius Williams led the team with eight rebounds

28 — The Flyers finished 28-39 from the free throw line.

43 — Dayton finished shooting 6 of 14 from behind the arc (43 percent)

14 – UD had 14 assists. Four were by Charles Cooke, three were by Kendall Pollard, and the other seven were scattered among six players. Eight of the nine players who played had an assist.

44 — The Flyers shot 21-48 (44 percent) from the floor. UD improved its record to 20-1 this year when connecting on 40 percent or better from the field.

19 — Dayton is 19-0 this season when leading with five minutes left in regulation.

22 – Charles Cooke is 22 points away from scoring his 1,000th point in a Dayton uniform. The transfer from James Madison has 1,493 points in his college career.

NOTABLE

At halftime, the 2017 Class of the University of Dayton Athletic Hall of Fame — Faye Barhorst Barlage (Volleyball), Walt DeAnna (Hockey), Erin Showalter Justice (soccer) and Brian Roberts (basketball) — was introduced to the sellout crowd.

UP NEXT

The Flyers remain home to host George Mason on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. ET.

As part of this month’s “I Love UD” campaign, fans are encouraged to bring a new stuffed animal that will be shared with a child at Dayton Children’s.