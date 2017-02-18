Norma McCorvey dies at 69

KATY, Texas (Washington Post) – The woman who was the plaintiff in the Roe v. Wade case died earlier today, the Washington Post is reporting.

Norma McCorvey was 22 and unmarried when she sought to end her unwanted pregnancy. She became Jane Roe, the pseudonymous plaintiff of the 1973 abortion case that established a constitutional right to an abortion.

She died at an assisted-living facility in Katy, Texas, the Post reported.

McCorvey was publicly identified in the 1980s, first speaking out in support of abortion rights then later becoming a fierce critic of abortion.

Those close to McCorvey say that her health had declined in recent years.