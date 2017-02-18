Ohio soliciting bids for marijuana tracking

By Published: Updated:
Ohio-Marijuana-Debate 300x300

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — In preparation for Ohio’s new medical marijuana program, the state is looking to buy a system to track the marijuana from seeds and harvest to testing labs and dispensaries.

The Ohio Department of Administrative Services started soliciting bids for the system on Feb. 3. Proposals will be accepted until March 10 and a contract is expected to be awarded in the spring.

State officials are looking for a system that will tie into existing government licensing, regulating and revenue reporting systems in the same vein as Ohio’s prescription drug monitoring database.

Ohio is expected to license 12 large growers and six smaller cultivators after rules governing growers are adopted in May.

The state’s medical marijuana program is slated to become operational in September 2018.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s