Olt Road shut down for investigation

By Published: Updated:
Police Activity on Olt Road (Photo: WDTN / Ken Jarosik)
Police Activity on Olt Road (Photo: WDTN / Ken Jarosik)

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – We have confirmed that The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after reports of a person down near a home on Olt Road.

This is near Arthur O Fisher Park in Jefferson Township.

Reports of a dead body being found have not been confirmed by dispatch, just that deputies were called to the scene at 9:12 a.m. for reports of a person down.

The road is blocked off for the investigation.

We have a crew on scene and will update you with new information as we get it.

