Person accused in UD naked intruder case out on bond

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – We have confirmed with University of Dayton Police that 22-year-old Andres Berdut is no longer in custody at the Montgomery County Jail.

We checked the jail’s website and Berdut’s name is no longer listed as a person in custody.

Berdut is a University of Dayton student, accused of breaking into homes near the university.

He pleaded not guilty in Dayton Municipal Court Friday afternoon.

Berdut is charged with felony burglary and abduction.

His bond had been set at $25,000.

UD police said Berdut was arrested after three reported incidents at University residences. Three female students reported a naked man entered their bedrooms early Wednesday morning.

Around 3:15 a.m. a student who lives on Woodland Ave. reported a naked man entered her bedroom. She says when she confronted him he left the residence. The suspect entered through a window, according to an advisory from the university.

Later that morning around 4 a.m., another student who lives on Frericks Way said she woke up to a naked man in her bedroom. She said when she tried to leave the room the suspect tried to restrain her. She reported being able to get away from the suspect and locking herself in another room. According to the university advisory, the suspect was gone when police got there. It appears the suspect entered the residence through an unsecured window.

Berdut is due in court for a preliminary hearing Feb. 23.