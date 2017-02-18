Teenager dies in Shelby County crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A 16-year-old is dead after a fatal accident in Shelby County.

It happened just before 3 a.m. on Versailles Road just east of Darke-Shelby Road near Russia, Ohio.

The preliminary investigation shows 16-year-old Zachary R. Kelch of New Weston was driving westbound on Versailles Road when the car went off the roadway before rolling multiple times.

Investigators say Kelch was thrown from the 2009 Chevy Malibu and died at the scene.

There was no one else in the car at the time of the accident.

The accident remains under investigation.