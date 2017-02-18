President Trump holds rally in Florida, searches for new security advisor

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s newest campaign rally sounded much like his old campaign rallies with promises of action on health care, taxes, crime and America’s southern border, among other issues.

Trump’s rhetoric often mirrored what he said for months in the run-up to Election Day, with familiar phrases like “we don’t win anymore” and “drain the swamp.” And it ended with a familiar tune, the Rolling Stones’ “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”

Trump appeared early Saturday evening at an airplane hangar in Melbourne, Florida, to revisit his campaign promises and update supporters on the progress he’s made after just four weeks in office.

In the face of reports of chaos in his young administration, Trump assured supporters that the White House is “running smoothly, so smoothly.”

Trump also castigated the news media, saying they are purveyors of “fake news” and part of the corrupt system.

President Trump plans to interview at least four potential candidates to be his national security adviser.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer says that Trump will interview his acting adviser, retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, as well as the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, John Bolton.

Also set to speak with the president are Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster and the superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Lt. Gen. Robert Caslen.

The interviews are expected to take place Sunday while Trump stays at his private south Florida club, Mar-a-Lago.

Trump is scrambling to fill the vacancy left by the firing of Michael Flynn.