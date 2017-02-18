Unseasonably warm air will continue through the weekend. Record high for today is 64 set back in 1948. Morning sunshine will give way to an increase in clouds. A system will pass to our south today and bring in a few light rain showers mainly south of Cincinnati.

TODAY: Increasing clouds and warm with a slight chance of a late day shower across the far south, more toward Cincinnati. High 62

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild. A light sprinkle is possible far south. Low 46

SUNDAY: Becoming partly sunny and unseasonably mild. High 63

Warm temperatures will continue through the holiday weekend and through the week ahead. Next chance of rain is on Tuesday. Highs will continue to be in the 60s through Friday when a major storm system will turn it colder for next weekend.