DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for the suspect(s) who broke into several cars at a Dayton business.

It happened at KOI Auto Parts located in the 1600 block of Springfield Avenue.

Employees noticed the privacy fence was damaged when they reported for work around 8:30 Saturday morning.

A worker told police that someone cut a privacy fence and ransacked 10 vehicles.

Several items were taken from the cars.

The incident is under investigation.