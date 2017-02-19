Chase Elliott earns Daytona 500 pole, again

Associated Press Published: Updated:
chase-elliott-pole-hero

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Chase Elliott nipped Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the final qualifying lap to win his second straight pole for the Daytona 500.

Elliott turned a lap at 192.872 mph on Sunday to just edge Earnhardt’s speed of 192.864. Elliott and Earnhardt gave Hendrick Motorsports and Chevrolet a 1-2 front row for NASCAR’s biggest race.

The 21-year-old is the son of Hall of Fame driver and two-time Daytona 500 champion Bill Elliott. Elliott became the youngest Daytona 500 pole winner a year ago and proved in the No. 24 Chevy starting first was no fluke.

Elliott also made it three straight years for the No. 24 on the pole. Jeff Gordon won the pole in 2015 in his final season before he retired and turned the car over to Elliott.

The rest of the field will be set Thursday in the two qualifying races.

