DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A driver is taken to the hospital after shots are fired into her car.

Police were called to the 400 block of North Williams Street before 9:30 p.m. Saturday night.

The driver said someone in a red Chevy Impala started shooting at her and a passenger at the intersection of Holt Street and North Broadway in Dayton.

Police found a bullet hole in the front windshield of the victim’s vehicle.

The suspect car got away.

Police are investigating.