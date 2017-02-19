Escaped inmate, mother arrested in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An escaped inmate and his mother are arrested in Dayton.

According to police reports, a security guard with Montgomery County Adult Probation Services had taken four inmates out on work detail outside the facility located at 1901 South Gettysburg Saturday afternoon

When they were about to go back inside the secured area, 38-year-old Charles Sturgill punched the security guard in the face and pushed him out of a county van. Sturgill them climbed in and drove off heading north on Gettysburg. The guard refused medical treatment.

According to the report, Sturgill should not have been on work detail in the first place because he was considered a flight risk.

Police later tracked down Sturgill and his mother, 55-year-old Kathleen Sturgill on Highland Avenue sitting in a parked Toyota RAV4. When officers approached the vehicle, Charles Sturgill took off on Highland. He was caught after he tripped and fell on his stomach.

Kathleen Sturgill was charged with obstructing justice and booked into the Montgomery County jail.

Charles Sturgill was treated at Grandview Hospital before being taken to jail. He is facing several charges.