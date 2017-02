VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Vandalia City Council rejects a second proposal relocate the Montgomery County Fairground there.

According to our partners at the Vandalia Drummer News, the council unanimously decided during a Saturday morning work session that it could not support the 12-million dollar event center and fairgrounds.

For the location to move forward the council would have had to re-zone land on Webster Street.

The council says it just wasn’t a good fit for the city.