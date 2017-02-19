Shots fired into Dayton apartment

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Four people run for cover after shots are fired into a Dayton apartment.

Police were dispatched to the 1 hundred block of Norman Avenue just after 5:00 a.m Sunday morning after a caller says someone shot through her window.

According to reports, the woman was in her bedroom when she felt “a round go past her head”

She yelled to the other occupants to hit the ground after hearing more gun shots.

Investigators found several bullet holes in the apartment and casings outside of the building.

No one was hurt.

Police are looking for the shooter.

