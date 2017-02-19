Thousands come together to remember murdered Delphi teens

DELPHI, IN (WISH) – On Saturday thousands came together to remember Libby German and Abigail Williams at a public visitation. It was a very emotional day in Delphi that ended with a lantern release.

The viewing was held at Delphi High School. School leaders say they estimate more than 2,000 people attended.

The tragedy has hit everyone in the small community hard and there were even people who came from other parts of the state, never having met the two girls but just wanted to show their support for the two families.

It has been a long week full of unanswered questions for people in Delphi, but on Saturday the community took a break from focusing on the investigation or fundraisers and instead they used the day as a time to grieve and remember the girls.

The Hispanic community in Delphi is planning a fundraiser downtown on Sunday.They plan to meet from 9:00-11:00 a.m. outside of the courthouse on Main Street. They will be making signs and raising money for the families. After that, there will be a noon mass for the girls.

