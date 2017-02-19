Vandalia Police investigating after nearly a dozen vehicles broken into

maytal-levi By Published: Updated:
Vandalia Police Department. (Photo/Vandalia Police Department on Facebook)
Vandalia Police Department. (Photo/Vandalia Police Department on Facebook)

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials say nearly a dozen vehicles were broken into Sunday night in Vandalia.

Vandalia Police tell 2 NEWS the cars involved didn’t see any damage because doors were left unlocked.

The reported thefts happened on Estelle Dr., Crest Hill Ave., Allanhurst Dr., Topton Dr., Pinedale Ct., Park Forest Dr., Ronald St., and Wilhelmina Dr. All within a mile of each other.

Officials say the number of break-ins could climb as the investigation continues.

No word on any suspects at this time.

 

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s