Vandalia Police investigating after nearly a dozen vehicles broken into

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials say nearly a dozen vehicles were broken into Sunday night in Vandalia.

Vandalia Police tell 2 NEWS the cars involved didn’t see any damage because doors were left unlocked.

The reported thefts happened on Estelle Dr., Crest Hill Ave., Allanhurst Dr., Topton Dr., Pinedale Ct., Park Forest Dr., Ronald St., and Wilhelmina Dr. All within a mile of each other.

Officials say the number of break-ins could climb as the investigation continues.

No word on any suspects at this time.