Warm weather continues for today and the week ahead.

After reaching a record high on Saturday of 66, today will start out mild and warm up again into the mid 60s. Today’s record is warmer at 70 in 1939 which should not be in jeopardy. On Monday, President’s day the record is 69 and there is a good chance that we may at least tie the record. There is the possibility of near record highs for several days this week.

TODAY: Some patchy morning fog otherwise becoming mostly sunny and unseasonably warm. High 65

TONIGHT: Patchy dense fog possible. Low 43

PRESIDENT’S DAY: Mostly sunny and unseasonably warm. Near record high. High 69

Our next chance of rain spreads into the area on Tuesday. It looks like much of next week will feel like spring with highs in the 60s to near 70. We are keeping an eye on a big storm at the end of the week.