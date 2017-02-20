Air Force One crew members share experiences

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force offered a special opportunity for visitors on President’s Day.

Former and current Air Force One crew members and maintainers were at the museum’s Presidential Gallery Monday. They shared what it was like to serve presidents from Richard Nixon to Donald Trump.

80-year-old Charles Palmer is a former chief flight attendant for Air Force One.

“You’d do your job and stay out of the limelight,” Palmer said. “It’s their show, and you wanted to make sure and not bring any embarrassment to the White House.”

Palmer started his career during the Richard Nixon administration in 1973. He retired during Ronald Reagan’s presidency in the 1980s.

“Last count I had it was 104 countries,” Palmer said. “In the Cold War days, behind the iron curtain, we made a lot of trips into those with different presidents.”

Retired Senior Master Sergeant Danny Bowen maintained, cleaned and polished Air Force One aircraft for more than 20 years.

“The overall mission is to provide safe and reliable transportation for the President of the United States, wherever he may have to go,” Bowen said. “The old saying was if the airplane was doing good, we were happy campers because you wanted everything to work right.”

One of his most memorable moments was when the maintenance crews began riding with the president.

“I could fly with Bush Senior on his first overseas trip to Helsinki, Finland,” Bowen said. “For me, that was kind of the icing on the cake to be able to fly with the president on board.”

27-year-old Technical Sergeant Woodson Culp works at Joint Base Andrews. He took time off to speak with museum visitors.

“I just love engaging with the people and telling my story and seeing the looks on their faces,” Culp said. “For most people, you don’t get an opportunity to talk to somebody who’s touched or even worked on Air Force One.”