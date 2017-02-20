Bus driver arrested for DUI while driving students to school activity

WCBD Staff Published: Updated:
(Courtesy: South Carolina Highway Patrol)
(Courtesy: South Carolina Highway Patrol)

NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (WCBD) — A Goose Creek High School coach arrested after state troopers say he was driving students in a school activity bus while under the influence of alcohol. The Berkeley County School district confirms he is a coach, not a school bus driver.

Authorities say South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers met the school bus on SC 34 in Newberry County around 7 p.m. Sunday. Troopers say the bus was traveling Eastbound in the Westbound lane without headlights.

Troopers arrested the driver, Brent Patrick Carter, 50, of Goose Creek, after they found his blood alcohol content at .18. The legal limit is .08.

The green and white activity bus was from Goose Creek High School in Berkeley County. 15 students and 3 adults were on the bus.

Berkeley County school officials picked up the students, and the Department of Social Services was notified.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s