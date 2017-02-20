Centerville Elsa’s owner plans to demolish shopping center

Related Coverage Prime piece of real estate sold in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The owner of Elsa’s purchased the shopping center at 6300 Far Hills Avenue Friday.

Bill Hemmert, a co-founder of the Mexican restaurant bought the 3.7 acre Far Hills Shopping Center for 1.2 million dollars. It was previously owned by Epiphany Lutheran Church, which sits adjacent to the center.

Hemmert opened the Centerville Elsa’s in 1981 and has been the only operating tenant in the shopping center since November of 2016.

He hopes to demolish the rest of the structure and bring in new restaurants and retailers.

“We’ve already had several inquiries about businesses that would like to build here,” he said.

He hopes to specifically attract a breakfast restaurant.

There is no set timeline as to when things could start to look different at the shopping center. However, Hemmert says while demolition takes place the Elsa’s will remain open.