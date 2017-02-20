Clark County Home Show moves to Upper Valley Mall

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Clark County Home Show has a new home at the Upper Valley Mall this year.

The event will take center stage inside the mall where the former Macy’s store was located.

In recent years, the event was held at the Hollenback Bayley Conference Center, but prior to that it was held at the Upper Valley Mall as well as the fairgrounds.

Clark County Home Show organizers said the wide open space will provide more adequate room for their 35-40 vendors to showcase bigger displays.

The 2017 show will feature a variety of products and services for anyone looking to enhance the appeal of their home. Including products in new home construction, remodeling services, kitchen and bath refinishing, new cabinetry, replacement windows, outdoor living spaces, fireplace inserts, gutter and gutter guards, window replacements and landscaping.

The Building Industry Association of Clark County said having the event at the mall is a win-win for everyone.

“We sort of outgrew the space that we were in last year it was filtering over into the other rooms and in here we’re going to be able to be centrally located and be the focal point of the mall for the weekend,” Building Industry Association of Clark County President Dan Kegley said.

“The home show is always very popular. It will definitely drive traffic and I think some of the exposure that we can bring for the home show is a plus for them as well,” General Manager of the Upper Valley Mall Brenda Labonte said.

The 2017 Clark County home show will take place on Saturday, March 11 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm and Sunday, March 12 from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Upper Valley Mall will also add two new stores to the shopping center this spring. Sheer Perfection hair salon opens on March 1 and Unique Furnishing will open their doors May 1.