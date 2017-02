MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami Township fire crews are working to put out a fire at a home in the 6700 block of Innsbruck Drive.

The call came in around 10:45 a.m. Monday. Miami Township fire crews, as well as crews from other departments, are responding.

Fire officials tell 2 NEWS everyone made it out of the home safely.

We have a crew on the scene and are working to learn more information. We’ll update this story when new details become available.