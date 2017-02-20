Dave Chappelle cancels Dayton appearance for ‘unforeseen circumstances’

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A popular local comedian has canceled a planned appearance at the Schuster Center this weekend.

Dave Chappelle is unable to attend the All-Star Comedy Tour that is scheduled for Friday, according to a statement from the Victoria Theater Association.

The reason for the cancellation, according to the statement, is “unforeseen circumstances.”

Comedian Eddie Griffin will replace Chappelle for the presentation of a proclamation from the City of Dayton to honor the lifetime achievements of comedic legend Paul Mooney.

Refunds are available by contacting Ticket Center Stage.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news