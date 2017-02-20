Dayton police investigate armed robbery

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery at a convenience store.

According to the police report, a white male entered the Kwik N Kold in the 1400 block of Linden Ave. around 9 p.m. Sunday. An employee said the suspect was holding needle nose pliers, threatened him and demanded money from the cash register.

The employee reported the suspect was wearing a blue shirt, wrapped around his head and face to conceal his identity. After an argument, the employee gave the suspect all the money in the cash register. The suspect then left the store.

Dayton police are reviewing surveillance video of the incident. If you know anything, call crime stoppers at 222-STOP.

