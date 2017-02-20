Fallen soldier’s father reacts to heartbreaking viral video

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (WCMH) — The viral video taken from a passenger shows the soldier’s casket being removed from the plane while family members welcomed him home one final time.

Shawn Thomas, an Army Green Beret, was killed during a roll over crash in Niger. Thomas’ father, David Thomas, told KOCO, that his son had served four tours in Iraq, and three in Afghanistan.

The heartbreaking scene wasn’t lost to people on the plane who witnessed Shawn’s wife place her hand on his casket.

“The people on the airplane stayed on until they unloaded Shawn and they said every one the plane had tears. Very touching,” David told KOCO.

David said the family attended a memorial service for Shawn in Fayetteville, North Carolina; saying goodbye to a true American hero. “It’s definitely the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life. I’m very proud of him and I’m going to miss him.

