Fifty-five years after first orbit, Glenn still inspires

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — John Glenn is continuing to inspire 55 years after becoming the first American to orbit Earth.

Since Glenn’s death on Dec. 8 at the age of 95, untold numbers of devotees have stopped by an exhibit of his artifacts on the campus of Ohio State University, backers have begun fundraising for an observatory and astronomy park in Glenn’s name and work has begun on a 7-foot statue in his likeness.

While he also spent time as a military test pilot and U.S. senator, it was the history-making Mercury mission that propelled Glenn and his spacecraft Friendship 7 into the history books. Monday marked the anniversary of the flight.

During 4 hours, 55 minutes and 23 seconds on Feb. 20, 1962, the capsule circled the Earth three times, making Glenn the first American to orbit Earth.

Jeffrey Thomas, an archivist at Ohio State who curated the Glenn display on display until March, said the event was so intensely anticipated and followed by the public that it made Glenn an instant hero.

Photos: John Glenn View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Former astronaut and retired Ohio Sen. John Glenn testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 30, 2008, before the House Science and Technology Committee hearing on NASA's past accomplishments, and future opportunities and challenges, marking 50th anniversary of NASA. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Sen. John Glenn, D-Ohio, waves as he leaves the Operations and Checkout Building Thursday morning Oct. 29, 1998 at Kennedy Space Center. Glenn, Commander Curt Brown, front, and five other crew members were on their way to Launch Pad 39-B and a planned liftoff on the Space Shuttle Discovery. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Astronauts Alan Shepard, John Glenn and Virgil I. Grissom in May 1961. (AP Photo) President Barack Obama awards the Medal of Freedom to astronaut John Glenn during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 29, 2012. The Medal of Freedom is the nation's highest civilian honor. It's presented to individuals who have made especially meritorious contributions to the national interests of the United States, to world peace or to other significant endeavors. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak) Mercury astronaut John Glenn, and his wife, Annie Glenn ride in the back of a limosine with Vice-President Johnson during a parade in Glenn's honor, Feb. 26, 1962, in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo) Former astronaut and senator John Glenn, left, sits with Walkersville (Md.) Elementary School students Taylor Huddak, 9 and Emma Kidwell, 10, Thursday, May 6, 2004 at Space Day presented at the National Air and Space Museum-Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly, Va. The Space Day celebration was to introduce a new class of astronauts, including three educators. (AP Photo/Linda Spillers) Retired Sen. John Glenn, D-OH, listens as Democratic Presidential candidate Sen. John Kerry, D-Mass, speaks at a campaign rally at Lorain County Community College in Elyria, Ohio Saturday, Oct. 9, 2004. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Officials of the U.S. consulate in Munich and Munich plain dressed police officers try to protect laughing U.S. Astronaut John Glenn, center, from the cheering crowd at the famous Munich October beer festival, Sept. 29, 1965, Munich, Germany. Together with his wife Annie, Glenn is on a five day visit to Germany. (AP Photo/FRI) Astronaut John Glenn and President John F. Kennedy inspect the Friendship 7, the Mercury capsule which Glenn rode in orbit. Kennedy presented Distinguished Service medal to Glenn at Cape Canaveral, Fla., Feb. 23, 1962. In background right is Vice President Lyndon Johnson. (AP Photo)

He said the world knew debris from a burning heat shield was flying by Glenn’s window as he entered the atmosphere and into radio silence.

“So, here he goes into the atmosphere and everything’s black for 10 minutes,” Thomas said. “Ok. Did he make it? Did he burn up?”

Glenn was fine, and he went on to a long life remembered in the display. Among items displayed are his baby book, his first pilot’s license, flight logs, personal notes, anti-aircraft shell fragments recovered from a jet fighter-bomber Glenn flew during the Korean War, patches, jackets, medals and headgear.

The walls of artist Zenos Frudakis’ studio in eastern Pennsylvania are also plastered with photos of Glenn, as the sculptor produces clay models for an eventual full-size sculpture of Glenn.

Frudakis has connected with Adam Sackowitz, a New York graduate student pursuing a sculpture, portrait and other tangible remembrances of Glenn. An initial application seeking a spot on the Historic Register for Glenn’s birthplace was rejected. The National Park Service has indicated Glenn’s boyhood home in New Concord is more suitable for the designation.

The Ohio History Connection, the state history office, has not yet received initial paperwork on the boyhood home, said spokeswoman Emmy Beach.

Glenn’s legacy is also inspiring members of the nonprofit Friends of Hocking Hills State Park.

The group has secured half of the $1.6 million budget to build an observatory and astronomy park at the location about 45 miles southeast of Columbus. A lack of light pollution in the area allows clear views of the night sky, the group says.

Frudakis’ business partner said fundraising efforts are also underway for the sculpture project, which will exceed six figures.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news