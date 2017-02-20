First fatal crash at $3million Clark County Intersection

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A busy intersection, where U.S. 40, 4 and 68 all come together, in Clark County had its first deadly accident.

The fatal crash came approximately 3 months after the completion of a $3 million construction project to widen and realign U.S. 40, add turning lanes, traffic lights and a reduce speed signs leading up to the intersection.  According to ODOT and the Clark County Commission, the upgrade was done in an effort to improve safety.

Previously, the intersection was said to be one of the most dangerous intersections in the county as thousands of cars and trucks traveled along U.S. 40, which is one of the main thoroughfares into Springfield.

“Before you had a stop sign, now they’ve put up a light there so now traffic can flow through there a lot easier, cause it was a big backup coming off of 68,” Clark County Commissioner Lowell McGlothin said.

Since the completion of the project in November 2016 there’s been some accidents.  Sunday night being the first fatal crash.  The driver in that crash was Gary Preston, 48, who died at the scene.

