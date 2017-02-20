Grief counselors available after student dies in crash

Related Coverage Teen killed in Shelby County crash identified

VERSAILLES, Ohio (WDTN) – Counselors are on hand this week to help students at Versailles High School deal with the death of a classmate.

Zachary Kelch, 16, was killed in a one-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Shelby County. He was a junior at Versailles High School.

According to our partners at the Sidney Daily News, the school has a support team from Tri-County Recovery, Mental Health Crisis Counselors and local school counselors available in the Versailles Elementary School gym to assist students and staff. The team is there Monday from 12-5 p.m. Those coming to the school should enter the building using door 1 or 2 by parking in the north lot.

Those resources will be available Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The high school will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 22, so students and staff can attend the funeral.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 Wednesday morning at St. Louis Catholic Church in North Star.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 2-8 p.m. at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles and Wednesday morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church.