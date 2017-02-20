Hidden History: Celebration of Paul Laurence Dunbar

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A caged bird no more. Paul Laurence Dunbar soared to great heights with poems like “Sympathy.”

“He is considered the first true African American poet and writer internationally known for his writing. Wrote two styles; dialect and standard English,” Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park Services Gregg Smith said.

He came from humble beginnings. Born the son of two former slaves [his mother] from Kentucky.

He himself was born and raised in Dayton. After graduating from Dayton’s Central High School, Dunbar was forced to take a job as an elevator operator at a Dayton hotel.

“He writes his first book as an elevator operator, that’s his job after high school, he’s making $4 a week going up and down, and as he’s doing that, writing poetry and then self publishes ‘Oak and Ivy,’” Smith said. “It cost him a $125 to publish it, now that’s like us taking half our salary and investing in something and really believing in yourself.”

A bike on display at the historical site was given to Dunbar by Orville Wright, who was also a Dayton historical figure. They both went to high school together and the Wright Brothers later went on to print some of his work.

One of Dunbar’s most profound poems “We Wear the Mask” expressed his frustration candidly as a black poet in a post-Civil War era.

During his short 33 years of life, Dunbar went on to publish over 400 poems, six books and a slew of plays, short stories and musical lyrics, but one of his most personal works was a poem he wrote about his mother titled “Encouraged.”

“The reason he came to this home, he doesn’t grow up in this home, but he buys the home for his mother in 1904, because he was very very sick with tuberculosis and he wanted to make sure she’s taken care of when he passes away, so he buys this home in 1904 for $4,100. It includes a barn and side yard. Side yards in Dayton are kind of unusual, but he wanted to make sure his mother had some extra green to enjoy outside. She was a slave in Kentucky and it was kind of a present for her,” Smith said. “It’s just a treasure for the history of Dayton.”

The room he spent many hours in, perfecting his art, remains virtually untouched. His Remington typewriter, swagger cane and shoes, a site for all to see, as he leaves behind a great legacy.