KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering police need help identifying a theft suspect.

The department posted surveillance pictures on Facebook. They said a female suspect stole eight to 10 cases of Bud Light and Budweiser beer from the Kroger in the 2100 block of E. Dorothy Lane. The theft reportedly happened Feb. 10 at 2:45 p.m.

The suspect is described as a white female in her mid-30s with light brown/sandy hair.

If you can help identify this suspect, call Kettering police at 296-2555.