Local reaction to President Trump’s first month in office

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s been a month since President Donald Trump took the oath and moved into the White House.

In that time, he’s signed twelve executive orders.

His first aimed at reversing the Affordable Care Act, while his latest now gives an order of succession within the Department of Justice.

President Trump signed that executive order two weeks after he fired acting Attorney General, Sally Yates.

“What we’ve seen really are some difficulties from Mr. Trump but also he’s just getting started,” said Dr. Mark Caleb Smith, the director of political studies at Cedarville University.

“We live in a very polarized society right now. Very strongly divided between republicans, democrats, conservatives, liberals and Mr. Trump is part of that division unfortunately,” Smith said.

On President’s Day, many throughout the country voiced their disapproval of the Trump Administration, one of several protests since he took office.

“There’s still an awful lot of opposition for him even though he hasn’t really done all that much yet. Which is a little bit disappointing,” Smith said.

Deborah Watts supports President Trump. She says she believes he can spark change, but understands he can also spark controversy, but it still doesn’t bother her.

“He just says all this stuff and doesn’t think before he talks,” Watts said.

August Hall does not support President Trump. He says he didn’t like how the president went about issuing his executive order on travel, immigration and refugees.

“Obviously the people voted for him. Now it’s just a matter of time to give him a chance. I mean, after a month it’s still to early to tell, really,” Hall said.

Dr. Mark Caleb Smith says he believes one of the high points so far for President Trump has been his supreme court nominee, Neil Gorsuch because of his credentials and appeal to both parties.