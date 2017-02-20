Man killed in crash on U.S. 40 in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Clark County on Sunday night.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 48-year-old Gary L. Preston from Springfield died in the crash.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Sunday on U.S. 40 at the intersection of Uppervalley Pike.

OSP says Preston was driving south on Uppervalley Pike in a Toyota Yaris when he ran a red light and was hit by a Chevy pickup truck.

Preston was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck, from Zanesville, was treated at the scene. His four passengers were taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The crash shutdown eastbound U.S. 40 for nearly three hours before all lanes reopened.

The Springfield Post of OSP was assisted at the scene by the Clark County Sheriff’s office and Springfield Township Fire and EMS.