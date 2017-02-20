Miamisburg opens new library branch

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) –  Miamisburg residents got their first look at the new branch of the Dayton-Metro library Monday.

The construction, which began in March of 2016, nearly doubles the space of the old library at a cost of $6.5 million.

The new building features community rooms, in-library computer lending, a quiet reading room with a fireplace, an outdoor patio, and much more.

“One of the unique thing that we have at the Miamisburg Library Branch is what we’re calling star theater. It’s a puppet stage but its better than what we had in the old branch, it is nicer looking, it allows us to do full puppeteers, marionette shows and that’s something that’s been real popular in Miamisburg going back to the old library. We’ve upped our ante on this particular design,” said Tim Kambitsch, Executive Director of the Dayton Metro Library.

The Miamisburg Branch is the eighth completed project in the “Libraries for a Smarter Future” improvement plan, which was made possible by Montgomery County voters in 2012.

Regular hours for the new library begin Tuesday.

