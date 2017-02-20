“Not My President’s Day” rallies to be held across the country

CHICAGO, (WDTN) — On this President’s Day, thousands of people will be out protesting the current administration.

The rallies are being dubbed “Not My President’s Day” rallies and are expected to take place nationwide. The protests are against President Donald Trump and the policies he’s ordered since taking office one month ago.

The movement began over the weekend, with thousands turning out in downtown Chicago. Protesters started with a rally outside the Trump Tower and marched to the Federal Plaza. Many carried signs and chanted through the streets.

Monday, protests are scheduled to take place in at least a dozen major cities including Los Angeles, New York, and Washington, D.C.