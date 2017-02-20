NTSB investigating deadly plane crash in Clark County

By Published: Updated:
Plane crash in Clark Co. (WDTN PhotoMaytal Levi)
Plane crash in Clark Co. (WDTN PhotoMaytal Levi)

HARMONY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating Sunday’s deadly plane crash in Clark County.

24-year-old Jordan Spier of Wilmington died Sunday afternoon when his experimental aircraft crashed about a mile north of I-70 at mile marker 61.

Investigators said the amateur-built MacLeod Taylor Monoplane took off from a nearby private airstrip on Titus Road. FAA records indicate it was a fixed wing single-engine plane, registered to Ronald Spier of Springfield.

According to the FAA registry, Jordan Spier had a private pilot certification for a single-engine plane, issued in 2015. He was also certified as a mechanic as of 2012.

The NTSB investigator will conduct an on-scene investigation. The NTSB tells 2 NEWS she will examine the aircraft and its engine. The investigation will also include reviewing the pilot’s record, reviewing maintenance records and reviewing weather at the time of the accident.

A preliminary report will be issued in about a week. It will take about a year for NTSB to issue the probable cause of the accident.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said no one witnessed Sunday’s crash. Drivers on I-70 saw the mangled plane in the field and called 911.

Officials told 2 NEWS Sunday that it appears the plane was moving at a slow speed when it hit the ground.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s