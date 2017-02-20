NTSB investigating deadly plane crash in Clark County

HARMONY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating Sunday’s deadly plane crash in Clark County.

24-year-old Jordan Spier of Wilmington died Sunday afternoon when his experimental aircraft crashed about a mile north of I-70 at mile marker 61.

Investigators said the amateur-built MacLeod Taylor Monoplane took off from a nearby private airstrip on Titus Road. FAA records indicate it was a fixed wing single-engine plane, registered to Ronald Spier of Springfield.

According to the FAA registry, Jordan Spier had a private pilot certification for a single-engine plane, issued in 2015. He was also certified as a mechanic as of 2012.

The NTSB investigator will conduct an on-scene investigation. The NTSB tells 2 NEWS she will examine the aircraft and its engine. The investigation will also include reviewing the pilot’s record, reviewing maintenance records and reviewing weather at the time of the accident.

A preliminary report will be issued in about a week. It will take about a year for NTSB to issue the probable cause of the accident.

Ohio State Highway Patrol said no one witnessed Sunday’s crash. Drivers on I-70 saw the mangled plane in the field and called 911.

Officials told 2 NEWS Sunday that it appears the plane was moving at a slow speed when it hit the ground.