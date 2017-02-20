Passenger identified in fatal I-675 crash

BEAVERCREEK,Ohio (WDTN) – Torre Wooten Jr, has been identified as the passenger in an accident that killed the 21-year-old and the driver on I-675 over the weekend.

Torre Wooten was a Fairborn resident who loved hanging out with friends and working on cars, his sister told 2 NEWS.

“It’s definitely a tragic shock, we woke up to this. He was with us just yesterday, hiking. Then today it’s this. No one can really take that, everyone is still trying to comprehend it,” said Torre’s sister, Sarah.

At 21 years old, Torre Wooten Jr. along with an unidentified driver lost their lives in an accident on I-675 Saturday evening.

Wooten was known as a handyman and planned to enroll and Sinclair Community College next semester.

“He was going to go for automotive, but he could do anything. I never needed anyone to work on my cars cause he did it for me for free,” said Sarah.

Sarah said her brother could make friends with anyone, and that he always knew how to light up the room.

“He was just an amazing person, everyone just talks about how he could light up a room. More friends then I even knew about came to see him,” said Sarah.

She added, “A stranger could come across him and they would be best friends.”

Wooten is a registered organ donor, something that his sister believes is her brothers final gift to someone in need.

“He is going to be an organ donor. We are still dealing with that, but he’s going to save other peoples lives. He wanted to do it, so we are making sure that happens,” said Sarah.

A witness told 2 News that the car Wooten was riding in was going too fast before the accident. We reached out to authorities for comment, and expect to hear more soon.

