Phone scam targets Miami County residents

WEST MILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – West Milton police are warning residents about a phone scam.

In a Facebook post, the police division said residents are reporting receiving phone calls from a person, claiming he or she is from American Cash Rewards. The caller tells residents they have won a $5 million sweepstakes. They then ask for personal information, before the money can be released.

According to West Milton police, American Cash Rewards is reported on the Internet as a scam.

Police said to never give out your personal or financial information to anyone on the phone who you don’t know.

Phone numbers reported include (876)-393-2118, (844)-311-1178 and (803)-820-0964.