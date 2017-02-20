Police looking for woman in store theft

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are asking for your help finding this woman.

The woman in the photo is accused of stealing items from the Meijer in Kettering on Sunday.

Police say she put them in her purse and left the store without paying.

If you recognize her you are asked to call Kettering police or Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP (7867).

