POLL: One Do you like President Trump’s actions as president so far?

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – On January 20 Donald J. Trump became the 45th President of the United State of America.
Do you like the actions President Donald Trump has taken so far since taking office?
2 NEWS APP users click here to vote
RELATED: Trump, in unprecedented fashion for a president, rips press
RELATED: Pres. Trump takes aim at ‘fake news’ negative polls
RELATED: Trump makes unannounced trip to honor fallen Navy SEAL
RELATED: Pres. Trump orders EPA scientific studies be reviewed by political staff before public release
RELATED: Trump moves to build border wall, cut sanctuary city funds
RELATED: President Trump to reveal Supreme Court nominee