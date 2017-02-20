POLL: One month in as President how well do you think Donald Trump is doing?

WASHINGTON (WDTN) – On January 20, Donald J. Trump became the 45th President of the United State of America.

It has been officially one month since he took the oath: Do you like the actions President Donald Trump has taken so far since taking office?

2 NEWS APP users click here to vote

RELATED: President Trump holds rally in Florida, searches for new security advisor

RELATED: After failed union vote, Boeing hails Trump visit to plant

RELATED: Trump, in unprecedented fashion for a president, rips press

RELATED: Pres. Trump takes aim at ‘fake news’ negative polls

RELATED: Trump makes unannounced trip to honor fallen Navy SEAL

RELATED: Pres. Trump orders EPA scientific studies be reviewed by political staff before public release

RELATED: Trump moves to build border wall, cut sanctuary city funds

RELATED: President Trump to reveal Supreme Court nominee

RELATED: Trump to order investigation into ‘voter fraud’