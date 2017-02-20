President Trump: first month in office

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It has now been one month since Donald Trump to the oath of office to become the 45th President of the United States.

Dr. Mark Caleb Smith, director of the Center for Political Studies at Cedarville University, said the big question is: “How do you transition from CEO to the chief executive of the country?”

“I think it’s been a little bit bumpy,” said Smith.

He said one of the high points this early into President Trump’s term includes his pick for the Supreme Court of the United States. Smith also said he believes most of President Trump’s cabinet picks have been defensible for the most part.

“I even think he’s been a little more restrained with foreign affairs than people might have thought,” added Smith.

He said one of the strikes against President Trump so far may be the executive action on travel, immigration and refugees into the United States.

“Even if you agree with the substance of the order, it wasn’t rolled out very well,” he said. “It wasn’t properly vetted in the intelligence community.”

 

