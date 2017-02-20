Purchase of land expands Centerville park

The Centerville-Washington Park District acquired a nearly 7-acre plot of land on Loop Road next to Village Park South.(WDTN Photo/Justin Kraus)
CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – The Centerville-Washington Park District is expanding.

The park district acquired a nearly 7-acre plot of land on Loop Road next to Village Park South.

Officials say the space will be used to expand environmental education for children. With the addition of the new land the park expands to over 17 acres.

A $94,000 grant from the Clean Ohio Fund-Green Space Conservation Program helped cover most of the cost. The land was purchased from the Voss Automotive Group.

